Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of crack cocaine, marijuana and Hydrocodone with intent to distribute each drug earlier this month after receiving a CrimeStoppers tip.
The tip was anonymous and informed authorities that Gipson L. Wilson, 30, of Monroe, was observed in a bedroom with the three drugs. as well as a handgun.
After agents arrived at the house, they found Wilson outside the house. Wilson began running and agents pursued, observed Wilson place a bag of crack cocaine under a storage shed. Wilson was apprehended and the bag of crack cocaine was recovered.
A search revealed half an ounce of crack cocaine, one ounce of marijuana, an ounce of PCP, two Hydrocodone pills, and a .45 caliber handgun.
Authorities also are seeking Rawtavious Moore on suspicion of drug charges, though Moore eluded arrest, according to the Jan. 6 arrest report.
Wilson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
