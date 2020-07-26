Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute last week after authorities received a complaint about drug sales at a Motel 6 in Monroe.
Daniel Roemen, 43, of 500 Lincoln Road, Monroe, allowed agents to enter his motel room in which the agents saw a bag of meth on a table.
After a search, agents found one gram of marijuana and 11 grams of meth. A digital scale and bags also were found in the room.
Roemen claimed ownership of the meth and admitted he sold the drug from time to time.
Roemen was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge and simple possession of marijuana.
