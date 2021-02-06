Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on drug-dealing charges earlier this week after authorities stopped the suspect for making a traffic violation.
Agents were planning to execute a search warrant at the home of Neyland T. Turner, 45, of 503 Tanglewood Drive, Monroe, but they stopped him in his automobile for crossing the center line.
Agents detected the smell of marijuana from inside Turner’s automobile.
Inside Turner’s automobile, agents found several plastic bags containing packages of marijuana as well as a large amount of cash.
During questioning, Turner said he was on his way to sell marijuana. Inside Turner’s home, agents found bags of Ecstasy and marijuana.
Turner was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic violation.
