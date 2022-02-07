Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested two Monroe man on drug charges last month as part of an investigation of possible drug trafficking at a house on Mary Case Road.
Metro Narcotics had obtained an arrest warrant for Russell Morgan, 44, of 119 Mary Case Road, Monroe, after conducting surveillance of vehicles coming and going to Morgan's residence.
“(Agents) visually observed Morgan sell narcotics to several subjects while conducting surveillance,” stated the Jan. 25 arrest report. “I have video and audio recording of Morgan selling heroin and fentanyl, which (led) to me obtaining a search and arrest warrant.”
Agents served the warrant and searched Morgan's residence where they found fentanyl, heroin, two packages of THC edibles, two Xanax bars, small bags containing fentanyl.
During questioning, Russell admitted he sold narcotics but also said he used drugs.
At the residence, agents made contact with Russell Morgan's brother, Adon R. Morgan, 53, of of 119 Mary Case Road, Agents found a package of THC edibles and paraphernalia as well as fentanyl in Adon Morgan's bedroom.
During questioning, Adon Morgan did not claim ownership of the drugs.
“Adon kept trying to get others to take blame stating, 'Just say it's yours, you want to go to jail,'” stated the Jan. 25 arrest report.
Russell Morgan was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of heroin with intent, possession of THC edibles with intent, and possession of fentanyl with intent, and possession of Xanax.
