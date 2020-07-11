Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of several drug charges including distribution of heroin and cocaine last week.
The arrest of Keith Matthews, 46, of 109 Dillingham Drive, Monroe, ended after a lengthy investigation of the suspect's drug dealing charges, Metro Narcotics agents said.
During a search of Matthews' home, agents found a 12-gauge shotgun, a glass jar containing 28 grams of cocaine, another glass jar containing several bags of cocaine, about 40 bags of marijuana, a pill bottle containing marijuana, six Xanax tablets, a tin can containing marijuana, two bags of Ecstasy, and five Xanax tablets.
Matthews claimed ownership of the drugs and the gun. He also admitted he sold drugs for a profit.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on two counts of distribution of heroin, three counts of distribution of Ecstasy, two counts of distribution of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, and possession of Xanax.
