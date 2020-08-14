Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe woman on three counts of attempting to obtain drugs by fraud last week after authorities received a complaint from the Super One pharmacy on Louisville Avenue.
The pharmacist claimed Tara Webber, 37, of 1850 Stubbs Vinson Road, Monroe, instructed her to “do the right thing” and fill her prescription.
“The pharmacist explained to (Webber) that she did not have a prescription for her on file to be filled,” stated the Aug. 4 arrest report. “(Webber) became irate and began cursing the pharmacist at which time the pharmacist hung up the phone.”
Later, Webber called the pharmacy and left a voicemail message, claiming to be a nurse practitioner from a local clinic who wanted an Oxycodone and Xanax prescription filled for Webber, according to the arrest report.
“(Webber) left her own call back number for the pharmacy to call when the prescription was ready to be picked up,” stated the arrest report. “The pharmacist identified her voice on the message from speaking with her moments prior..”
Webber was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
