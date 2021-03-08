Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested two people on drug charges earlier this month, including one person suspected of dealing heroin.
The investigation began earlier this month after authorities conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 20.
One of the occupants, Hunter Duet, 24, of 115 Height St., West Monroe, told authorities he had heroin concealed in his anal cavity.
Duet said he and another person had bought the heroin and were returning to Monroe.
At Metro Narcotics Unit’s offices, Duet removed 28 grams of heroin from his anal cavity.
Last week, Metro Narcotics agents sought to execute an arrest warrant on Duet who was believed to be at a residence on Penny Drive.
The resident, Brooke Lynn Powell, 24, of 211 Penny Drive, West Monroe, told agents Duet was inside.
While agents took Duet into custody, they observed tin foil on a bedroom dresser that contained Oxycodone.
Agents also found a small bag containing about one gram of meth.
During questioning, Powell claimed ownership of the meth and claimed it was for her personal use.
Duet was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on criminal conspiracy and possession of heroin with intent to distribute. Powell was charged with possession of meth.
