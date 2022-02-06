Bobby Dale Gibson.jpg

Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Rayville man on suspicion of possession of morphine on Monday after authorities stopped the suspect's vehicle for a traffic violation.

After stopping, Bobby Gibson, 37, of 1316 Hwy 584, Rayville, fled the vehilce on foot.

Agents took Gibson into custody.

Gibson claimed there was nothing illegal inside his vehicle. After a search of the vehicle, authorities found two morphine pills.

During questioning, Gibson denied ownership of the pills.

He said he fled because he had warrants for his arrest from Richland Parish and Franklin Parish.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

