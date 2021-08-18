Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on several drug charges including two counts of distribution of marijuana last week after authorities confirmed the suspect’s activities with controlled drug buys using confidential informants.
Agents arrested Alex Ray Isaac Jr., 21, of 3111 Old Sterlington Road, Monroe, after receiving tips that Isaac was trafficking large amounts of marijuana in the parish.
Agents conducted three successful controlled drug buys from Isaac in which he sold marijuana to a confidential informant on three days.
Later, agents made contact with Isaac at which time they observed marijuana in his lap.
At his residence, Isaac’s sister told agents she was upset with Isaac and did not want him at her apartment because of his drug activity.
Isaac’s belongings included three bags containing large vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana as well as cash and a stolen handgun, according to the Aug. 10 arrest report.
During questioning, Isaac could not tell agents where he got the cash. He said he did not have a job and had not worked in a long time.
Isaac also claimed ownership of the marijuana and said he bought it from California before selling it locally to make money.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of possession of a gun in the presence of drugs, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
