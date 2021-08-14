Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested three people on multiple charges including five counts of conspiracy to obtain drugs by fraud last week after authorities learned of someone using a fake prescription to obtain Oxycodone at a local pharmacy.
An employee at the pharmacy shared the prescription with agents and another employee told authorities the suspect had returned to the pharmacy. The suspect was identified as Devell A. Burse, 20, of 3721 Longleaf Lane, Harvey.
Agents later found a vehicle carrying Burse as well as Devante C. Clark, 19, of 2201 Westmere St., Harvey, and Dontae D. McGee, 22, of 9822 Golden Prairie Lane, Houston, Texas. Agents detected the smell of marijuana from the vehicle and observed a handgun on the floorboard in the back of the vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, agents found 26 oz. of Promethazine with Codeine, some 84 dosage units of Amoxicillin and one Glock G27 handgun.
During questioning, each of the three suspects admitted to trying to obtain the Oxycodone by fraud, according to the arrest report. Interviews with the suspects indicated suspects had tried to obtain Oxycodone at five different locations in Ouachita Parish, agents said.
Burse claimed ownership of the gun.
Burse, Clark and McGee were each charged with five counts of conspiracy to obtain drugs by fraud, five counts of conspiracy to obtain legend drug by fraud, five counts of obtaining drugs by fraud, five counts of obtaining a legend drug by fraud, possession of Promethazine with Codeine with intent to distribute, and possession of a legend drug with intent to distribute.
Burse also was charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs.
McGee also was wanted on a warrant out of Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.