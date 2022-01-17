Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on several charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer earlier this month after authorities conducted the arrest of someone else in the same building as the suspect.
The suspect was identified as Darnell Dewayne Davis, 34, of 1115 Fern St., West Monroe.
“Upon entering the residence and arresting the wanted subject, Deputies made contact with Arrestee in the back bedroom of the residence for identification purposes,” stated the Jan. 5 arrest report. “Arrestee immediately went to the corner of the bedroom (and) placed his hand on a 9mm handgun that contained an extended magazine and a suppressor. Deputies commanded (the suspect) to drop the weapon at which time Deputies conducted a bridge strike maneuver causing arrestee to fall to the ground where he was placed in handcuffs.”
After searching the bedroom, deputies found 3.5 Xanax tablets, some 22 Ecstasy tablets, a marijuana cigar, and a digital scale.
During questioning, Davis said he was moving the gun in an attempt to find his identification. He claimed ownership of the drugs in the bedroom and said they were for his personal use.
“Arrestee stated he likes to party on the weekends,” stated the arrest report.
Davis was booked on the above charge as well as on possession of marijuana, possession of Ecstasy, possession of Xanax, possession of a gun in the presence of drugs, and one warrant for possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle.
