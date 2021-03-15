Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on a handful of drug dealing charges last week after state Probation and Parole agents visited the suspect for a violation of parole.
Gregory Ronquille, 48, of 106 Rex Drive, West Monroe, had an active parole violation warrant.
At Ronquille's home, authorities found 113 grams of methamphetamine, 113 grams of marijuana and 10 Xanax dosage units in a bedroom. Authorities also found digital scales and plastic bags consistent with drug packaging on the streets.
During questioning, Ronquille said the drugs found in the bedroom belonged to him.
He also claimed he sold drugs to make a profit.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
