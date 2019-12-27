Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on drug dealing and gun charges last week after executing a search warrant at the suspect's home and finding several bags of drugs there.
The search warrant was executed at Dustin Blaine Salinas, 30, of 100 Pinewood Drive, West Monroe.
Inside the house, agents found eight large bags containing marijuana, one pill bottle containing eight grams of cocaine, two handguns, and various drug paraphernalia.
During questioning, Salinas claimed ownership of the drugs and guns.
He said he sells the marijuana and cocaine for a profit to support his own addiction, according to the Dec. 19 arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
