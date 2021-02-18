Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe woman on several drug dealing charges earlier this month after the Ouachita Parish sheriff's street crimes team executed a search warrant at a house on Lenwil Street.
During a search of the house, agents found 252 grams of marijuana, 156 grams of methamphetamine, 20 Xanax bars, several hits of acid and a large amount of cash.
The suspect at the house was identified as Lesley Wheelington, 53, of 106 Lenwil St., West Monroe. Wheelington was wanted on a warrant for distribution of methamphetamine, according to the Feb. 6 arrest report.
During questioning, Wheelington claimed ownership of the drugs. She said she sold the drugs because she could not work.
She claimed the cash belonged to her and represented what she received in a federal stimulus check as well as wages she earned while helping her aunt. Agents claimed Wheelington could not show proof for how she obtained the cash.
Wheelington was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of meth with intent, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of Xanax with intent, possession of acid with intent as well as the warrant for distribution of meth.
