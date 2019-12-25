Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe couple on several drug dealing charges last week after authorities completed a 15-month investigation of the couple’s activities.
Agents executed the search warrant at the home of Landon Hill, 29, and Desirea Nichole Hatfield, 21, of 113 Stonecliff Drive, West Monroe.
Inside the home, they found more than 2,000 Xanax pills, half a pound of marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, LSD, mushrooms, and a loaded handgun.
Hill admitted he sold the drugs for profit.
He claimed the handgun belonged to his deceased grandfather and admitted he should not have kept it.
During questioning, Hatfield told agents she was aware of the marijuana inside the house but not the pills.
She said she had sold drugs in the past.
According to Hill, Hatfield previously took Xanax to customers on his behalf.
The couple’s infant child was inside the house.
Hatfield and Hill were booked on distribution of Xanax, conspiracy to distribute drugs, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a drug in the presence of a juvenile.
Hill also was charged with distribution of Adderall, three counts of distribution of Xanax, possession of LSD, possession of mushrooms, possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
