Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute last week after authorities conducted a controlled delivery of a package containing one pound of marijuana to the suspect.
The package weighed some 13 lbs and also contained THC gummies, according to the March 5 arrest report. The package was delivered to the residence where Kelvin M. Barnes, 33, of 4330 Churchill Circle, Monroe, lived.
Barnes took the package inside and opened it, according to the arrest report.
Barnes declined to answer questions.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
