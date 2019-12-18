Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe man on a host of drug charges, including possession of heroin with intent to distribute, last week after authorities went to the suspect's home to execute arrest warrants.
Deputies found Michael A. Otwell, 35, of 10 Oak Springs, West Monroe, at the house and notified him of the active warrants for his arrest. When asked whether he had any illegal substances in his house, Otwell said he had about 80 grams of heroin and and some pills inside a fanny pack. Agents found about 91.5 grams of heroin, 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of marijuana, five Adderall pills, six Clonazepam pills, and one handgun.
Deputies also observed several guns inside the house.
“Otwell said he started selling methamphetamine then went to rehab and met someone who introduced him to selling heroin,” stated the Dec. 10 arrest report. “Otwell stated he could make more money selling heroin.”
Otwell claimed ownership of the guns and the drugs.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
