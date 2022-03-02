Rolando Olvera-Garcia, 32, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Robert Summerhays to 18 months in prison, for illegally possessing a firearm.
Olvera-Garcia is a native and citizen of Mexico and had illegally entered the U.S.
On June 9, 2021, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Duson, where a Hispanic male, who was later identified as Olvera-Garcia, was found sleeping in the complainant’s laundry room.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they found Olvera-Garcia to be in possession of a .40 caliber handgun and a small amount of narcotics.
Approximately one month later, on July 4, 2021, deputies were dispatched again to a residence with the complaint of a Hispanic male shooting a gun.
Upon arrival, they determined that Olvera-Garcia was the individual who was shooting the gun.
Deputies obtained a search warrant and found a .22 caliber revolver hidden between the couch cushions in his living room. Olvera-Garcia was arrested and interviewed by law enforcement officers, and he admitted to purchasing the firearm off the street and firing the shots on the July 4th weekend.
Olvera-Garcia admitted that he knew he was an alien illegally and unlawfully present in the United States.
Agents also learned that he had previously been removed from the United States on two occasions, Nove. 25, 2017, and Oct. 18, 2018.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Homeland Security Investigations and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Ayo.
