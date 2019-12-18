Monroe Fire Department investigators arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple arson last week after the authorities investigated a vehicle fire on Atkinson Street.
The suspect was identified as Eric D. Long, 41, of 815 Mark St., Monroe.
Long said he got into a fight with someone over drugs. Later, Long said he filled a Coca-Cola bottle with gasoline, poured the gasoline on the victim's vehicle and set it on fire with a lit cigarette.
Long admitted he also told his brother that he set the car on fire.
Long was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
