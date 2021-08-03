Metro Narcotics Unit arrested a West Monroe man and woman on Monday for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax and drug paraphernalia after authorities received information that narcotics were being used or sold at the Red Roof Inn.
MNU agents, Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies and Louisiana Probation and Parole went to the Red Roof Inn to investigate the possible use or sale of narcotics in one of the rooms at the inn.
Deputies saw Stephanie Dowdy, 33, of 515 Wheelis St., West Monroe and Timothy Millien, 52, of 133 Wighttington Lane, West Monroe, exit the room under surveillance.
The two suspects were walking toward a vehicle in the parking lot and Millien was holding a motorcycle helmet and a black rectangular bag, according to the July 26 arrest report.
Millien was immediately placed in handcuffs because he was on parole and had an active warrant out for his arrest.
Deputies searched the bag and found some 118.5 grams of methamphetamine and one syringe containing suspected methamphetamine.
Authorities also searched the room and found some 32 grams of suspected marijuana, some 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one suspected Xanax, one suspected THC vape pen, two syringes containing suspected methamphetamine, digital scales and a ledger.
Dowdy gave deputies consent to search her vehicle, in which they found a key to room in question contained within her purse.
During questioning, Dowdy said none of the items belonged to her and the black rectangular bag belonged to Millien.
Millien said none of the illegal items found belonged to him.
Millien and Dowdy were booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges.
