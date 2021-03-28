Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of possessing marijuana, methmphetamine and methylphenidate with intent to distribute last week after authorities received a tip about stolen property.
Agents made contact with Dana Darlene Larson, of 1608 Evergreen St., West Monroe, and asked her whether she possessed any stolen or illegal items. She indicated she had drugs inside her home.
During a search of Larson's home, agents found 120 grams of methamphetamine, 77 grams of marijuana, 25 dosage units of methylphanidate, three dosage units of Alprazolam, and numerous unused plastic bags as well as digital scales.
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
