Metro Narcotics Unit agents arrested a Monroe woman last week for taking possession of a package in the mail that contained some 230 grams of pressed Fentanyl tablets.
Agents conducted a “controlled delivery” of the package with USPS agents after finding that there was Fentanyl to be delivered to 901 Jackson St., the home of Deanna Jackson, 44.
Agents entered the house with a search warrant. The package was already opened in Jackson’s bedroom, according to the July 30 arrest report.
Agents found no other drugs in the house. During questioning, Jackson said she did not know who the package was for but confirmed her address was on it. She also denied knowledge of the drugs.
Jackson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of Fentanyl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.