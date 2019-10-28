West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last Saturday after authorities received several 911 hang-up calls from the inn where the suspect was staying.
A total of five separate calls to 911 were made from the room where Leroy James Broussard, 37, of 1000 St. John St., Monroe, was staying. He was the only tenant.
“Broussard explained he thought someone was after him,” stated the Oct. 20 arrest report. “During our encounter, I observed Broussard to be nervous, shaking, rapid breathing, and avoided eye contact.”
Broussard told police he had snorted meth earlier in the evening.
Acadian Ambulance was called to the scene, but the suspect refused medical treatment.
Police found meth inside Broussard's room.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
