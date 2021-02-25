Monroe Assistant City Attorney Brandon W. Creekbaum was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (second offense) late Wednesday night.
Monroe police arrested Creekbaum, 34, on that charge and one count of careless operation after responding to a single-vehicle crash on North 7th Street and Hudson Avenue.
Officers found Creekbaum behind the wheel of a crashed vehicle.
Creekbaum refused to answer any questions, according to the Feb. 24 arrest report.
"While speaking with Creekbaum, (the officer) observed a strong odor of an alcohol beverage coming from his person, swayed as he stood, and bloodshot eyes," stated the arrest report.
Creekbaum refused to submit a sample for the blood alcohol content test, though a warrant was ultimately signed, police reported.
According to police, Creekbaum was previously arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2011.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and has since posted bail.
