Stanley Charleston, 55, of Monroe, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 10 years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney David Joseph’s office.
Charleston pleaded guilty to this charge on Sept. 4.
According to court documents, on Aug. 17, 2017, officers of the Monroe Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at Charleston’s home and found a Ruger, Model SR9, 9 mm pistol. The pistol was loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition. Charleston is a convicted felon who pleaded guilty on Dec. 8, 2005 to unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cadesby B. Cooper is prosecuted the case.
It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony offense to possess firearms or ammunition.
