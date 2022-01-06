Justin Levelle Wright.jpg

Monroe Fire Department investigators charged a Monroe man last week with simple arson following an investigation of several dumpsters being set on fire on Christmas Day.

Investigators determined the fires had been deliberately started.

Video surveillance footage showed the suspect—Justin Wright, 42, of 2115 Louisville Ave., Monroe—setting the fires with lighter fluid and leaving the scene.

Authorities were able to identify Wright through an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

