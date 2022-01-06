Monroe Fire charges Monroe man with setting several dumpster fires Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Jan 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe Fire Department investigators charged a Monroe man last week with simple arson following an investigation of several dumpsters being set on fire on Christmas Day.Investigators determined the fires had been deliberately started.Video surveillance footage showed the suspect—Justin Wright, 42, of 2115 Louisville Ave., Monroe—setting the fires with lighter fluid and leaving the scene. Authorities were able to identify Wright through an anonymous CrimeStoppers tip.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monroe Fire Department Justin Wright Social Services Law Cinema Investigator Footage Video Suspect Surveillance Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: Ranking the Top 10 High School Football Games from 2021Warriors find way to win in double overtimeNeville boys pass test with victory over West Monroe2021 All-Parish Football TeamMathis seeking second straight championship with AlabamaOCS lands 3 on Class 1A All-State TeamColleagues, friends remember Ensminger’s honesty, integrityHoffpauir slated for inductionSt. Frederick pulls away from Jena in Sidney SmithDon Redden Memorial Tournament returns with round robin format Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE Monroe Fire charges Monroe man with setting several dumpster fires Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe Fire Department investigators charged a Monroe man last week with simple arson follow… Read more West Ouachita prepares for tough district slate By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com The (11-8) West Ouachita Chiefs are loading up for what’s sure to be a brutal district gaunt… Read more Many claims top offensive, defensive honors on Class 2A All-State Team By Lamar Gafford/LSWA St. Charles and Many are no strangers to playing for championships in December. Read more Warriors find way to win in double overtime By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Derek Lopez wasn’t kidding when he called his St. Frederick Warrior boys basketball team, “y… Read more Mathis seeking second straight championship with Alabama Joey Martin Growing up in Wisner, Phidarian Mathis never dreamed of being a permanent team captain on a … Read more Masks optional as school resumes The local public school systems resumed classroom instruction this week under revised COVID-… Read more Colleagues, friends remember Ensminger’s honesty, integrity By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com John Clifford Ensminger Sr., who gained distinction as a longtime state legislator and State… Read more +2 Mitchell draws opponent in West Monroe mayor’s race By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Christian missionary and local businessman Don Nance says he will be a candidate for the may… Read more ‘Nunsense’ opens at Strauss on Jan. 14 The musical comedy, “Nunsense,” opens at Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane in Monroe on Ja… Read more Doughty blocks Head Start vaccine, mask mandate By Jon Styf The Center Square A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked President Joe Biden administration’s vaccine and ma… Read more +4 La. struggles to solve murders as homicide rates rise By Lara Nicholson, Zane Piontek, Brea Rougeau and Jada Hemsley LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — Chlanda Gibson was in her bed last April when she heard loud pops outside her window. Read more MPD arrests three juveniles on car burglary charges Monroe police arrested three juveniles on suspicion of burglary after authorities began inve… Read more +2 Southern spirits quickened in West Monroe author’s novel, 'Hush Hush' By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com West Monroe author Remy Wilkins’ new novel, “Hush Hush,” opens with the declaration that riv… Read more WMPD receives $130,000 grant The West Monroe Police Department recently received a grant through the Louisiana Highway Sa… Read more Former Jonesboro fire chief, deputy charged with insurance fraud The former fire chief in Jonesboro as well as a Jackson Parish sheriff’s deputy were charged… Read more Obituaries published Jan. 5, 2022 Evelyn Newton Bilton Read more Arts Council opens nominations for ‘Art Educator of the Year’ The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council plans to celebrate art educators in the region by prese… Read more Man dies in ATV-train accident Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatality that occurred last week nort… Read more Man dies trying to save dog from house fire State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a lat… Read more Louisiana tax changes take effect in new year By William Patrick The Center Square Louisianans making more than $50,000 a year will pay a lower state income tax rate in 2022. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.