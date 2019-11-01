Monroe police arrested a Monroe man for resisting an officer and making an aggravated assault on an officer on Sunday after authorities received a loud noise complaint from Carroll Drive.
Michael M. Newsome, 37, of 33 Carroll St., Monroe, was wanted on other warrants.
“While attempting to arrest Newsome on the warrant he began to physically resist by pulling away his hands in an attempt not to be secured in handcuffs,” stated the Oct. 27 arrest report.
Officers eventually secured Newsome in handcuffs, though he tried to walk away from officers.
“While being escorted to my unit, Newsome stated, 'I'm going to beat all y'all's *sses,'” stated the arrest report.
En route to Ouachita Correctional Center, Newsome continued to threaten to fight officers once he was removed from his restraints.
