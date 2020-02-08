Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after a woman told authorities her boyfriend armed himself with a gun.
The woman said she argued with Leonard Williams, 56, of 501 E Carlton St., Monroe, and left the house as Williams armed himself with a gun. She said she fled as quickly as she could when she saw him with a gun.
“As she began to drive away, she heard a loud gunshot as she approached the stop sign a short distance up the street,” stated the Feb. 2 arrest report.
A witness inside the vehicle confirmed the pair had argued before Williams armed himself with a gun. As they left, the witness said Williams discharged the firearm in an unknown direction.
During questioning, Williams said the victim slapped him across the face for an unknown reason, which made him angry so he instructed her to leave the house. He told deputies he exited the house carrying a 20-gauge shotgun and fired one round into the air.
He was booked on Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.