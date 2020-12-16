Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of three counts of armed robbery on Saturday.
Two victims reported having their money taken from them at gunpoint by Errin Lee Hall, 26, of 144 Morris Road, Monroe.
The first victim claimed Hall took $116 from him while the second victim claimed Hall took $200 from her. The second victim was Hall's roommate, according to the Dec. 12 arrest report.
Two witnesses confirmed Hall carried a pink semi-automatic handgun.
Hall forced the second victim to drive to the store, and the second victim claimed she convinced the two witnesses to go with them because she was scared, according to the arrest report.
The two witnesses told deputies they feared Hall would shoot them.
At the store, Hall directed the first victim to go inside and retrieve $500 from the automatic teller machine (ATM), the arrest report stated.
The first victim complied but could not make a withdrawal.
Deputies made contact with Hall and questioned him. Hall denied committing the robbery and denied knowledge of the gun. Deputies found the gun concealed in a trash bag as described by Hall's roommate.
The gun was reported stolen, according to the authorities.
Hall was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on two counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of illegal possession of stolen firearms.
