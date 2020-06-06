Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including domestic abuse battery (strangulation) last week after authorities learned of a domestic disturbance at a home on Alabama Street.
The victim told police that she instructed her boyfriend, Joe Bates, 38, of 1101 Alabama St., Monroe, to gather all his belongings and leave the house after an argument between them.
“(The victim) advised that Bates then became enraged and struck her in the head multiple times with both his closed fists, causing her to be momentarily knocked unconscious,” stated the May 25 arrest report. “(The victim) said that after regaining consciousness, and being helped to her feet by a family member, Bates grabbed her by the throat and threw her out of the kitchen door and down the steps on the carport.”
Police also were told that Bates threw a brick at the victim, striking her on the side of the head.
Two of the victim's children were present at the house at the time of the incident.
Bates was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery (strangulation), domestic abuse battery (aggravated assault and child endangerment), and second-degree battery.
