Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of battery of emergency room personnel and simple battery last week after authorities learned of an irate patient at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
The responding deputy observed emergency room staff physically restraining Alex Michael Hernandez, 21, of 224 Finks Hideaway Road, Monroe.
“Emergency room personnel advised Alex admitted to hallucinations and after being placed in a holding room exited the room and began charging down the hallway,” stated the Sept. 14 arrest report. “Emergency room personnel stated Alex nearly ran over personnel before running his head into the wall.”
One victim reported being struck in the head by Hernandez.
A witness told the deputy he observed Hernandez punch and kick the victim several times. Hernandez also struck a nurse in the ER, the witness said.
Hernandez declined to give a statement.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
