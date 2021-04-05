Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for battering his neighbor and damaging his car last month.
The victim told deputies his neighbor, Michael Gorman, 55, of 79 Magnolia Drive, Monroe stood at the edge of the property line and threatened him.
The victim claimed he approached Gorman but the encounter became physical.
“Victim stated Michael at one point grabbed him by the neck area and violently threw him onto the ground and then jumped on top of him placing his arm across his neck area continuing to make further threats,” stated the March 25 arrest report. “Victim stated as he attempted to get up Michael shoved him towards his driveway which he was thrown to the ground again striking the concrete very hard.”
The victim claimed Gorman also picked up some power tools and threw them, with one tool striking the victim's automobile.
The victim declined medical treatment, though he said he was sore.
Officers approached Gorman for questioning, and Gorman said, “I can see where this is going already.”
“Michael was argumentative with deputy and would only make statements about his video and previous trespassing complaints and also advised deputy he was told previously by law enforcement he could protect his property from trespassers so this is why he did what he did.”
Gorman was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with simple battery and damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.