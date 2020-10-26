Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on charges including disturbing the peace earlier this month after authorities responded to a disturbance at a store on Reddix Lane.
Alex Terrell Wheeler, 49, of 113 Roosevelt Circle, Monroe, was arrested for simple battery, disturbing the peace and remaining in a place after being forbidden.
The victim, who worked at the store, told deputies Wheeler appeared drunk and attacked him.
According to the victim, Wheeler was denied service because he appeared drunk. The victim said he told Wheeler to leave and not return until he was sober, but Wheeler began screaming profanities at him.
Wheeler later assaulted the victim by grabbing him near his neck and battering him with a closed fist in the back of his head, according to the victim.
Deputies reviewed camera surveillance recordings which supported the victim’s testimony.
During questioning, Wheeler admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages prior to the incident.
