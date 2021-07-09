Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for attempted second-degree murder after authorities received a report the suspect stabbed his landlord twice in the neck.
Officers were dispatched to Colonial Manor apartments on Desiard Street in response to a stabbing.
Police found the victim at the apartments. The victim said he had been stabbed in the neck by Calvin Ward, 46.
During questioning, Ward admitted he stabbed his landlord twice in the neck after the landlord asked about paying rent.
Ward told police he punched the victim in the face and saw the victim reaching for something in his pocket, so he pulled a knife out of his own pocket and stabbed him twice in the neck.
Ward said he was trying to kill the victim because he does not like him, according to the June 30 arrest report.
Ward was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for attempted second degree murder.
