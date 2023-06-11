Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last weekend on suspicion of attempted third-degree rape after a homeless woman claimed the suspect tried to rape her at a local motel.
Monroe man accused of attempted third-degree rape
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pearson talks the talk, walks the walk with Rebels
- 2023 Baseball All-Parish Team
- Bolden reflects on signing with Atlanta Falcons
- PITCHER OF THE YEAR: West Monroe's Ferguson steps into the spotlight
- West Monroe well-represented on LSWA Class 5A team
- Police Jury rejects $2 million for broadband internet
- OPSO arrest West Monroe man on drug charges
- McDaniels use hot sauce to fund mission trip
- Chief judge holds on to tenant’s case
- Late night party goers at parks concern Cobb
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last weekend on suspicion of attempted third-degree rape… Read moreMonroe man accused of attempted third-degree rape
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreMLB and MLS money line plays on a stacked Sunday: Best Bets for June 11
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after a lengthy investigation led by the Monro… Read moreMonroe man arrested after MPD HEAT investigation
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreStanley Cup Finals money line pick, Erling Haaland player prop: Best Bets for June 10
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The stage is set at Belmont Park Racetrack for horse racing's next big event, the 2023 Belmo… Read moreHow to bet on the 2023 Belmont Stakes using Caesars Sportsbook
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNuggets at Heat in NBA Finals Game 4 and a Shohei Ohtani pick: Best Bets for June 9
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Sonoma, one of the trickier tracks on the schedule that t… Read moreSee top betting picks, complete driver odds for NASCAR at Sonoma
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested an Enterprise man last weekend after a woman reported that the suspec… Read moreMPD arrest man for home invasion
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Slade Bolden never accepted his NFL journey would conclude with an anticlimactic groin injur… Read moreBolden reflects on signing with Atlanta Falcons
- By Warren Arceneaux Written for the LSWA
Two perennial state powers, Barbe baseball and St. Amant softball, claimed state titles agai… Read moreWest Monroe well-represented on LSWA Class 5A team
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNHL Finals Game 3 pick – Golden Knights or Panthers? Best Bets for June 8
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe man last week on a host of drug ch… Read moreOPSO arrest West Monroe man on drug charges
Dominick Letort of Lakeshore and North DeSoto’s Aly Delafield headline the Louisiana Sports … Read moreNeville's Plummer earns All-State
- BY CHRIS SINGLETON Written for the LSWA
The Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state baseball and softball teams was … Read moreSterlington players honored on Class 3A All-State
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNBA Finals Game 3 pick – Denver Nuggets or Miami Heat? Best Bets for June 7
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Lionel Messi — perhaps the biggest sports star on the planet — is taking his talents to Sout… Read moreLionel Messi to Inter Miami: Here are the latest odds to lift the 2023 MLS Cup
- By Judy Bennett Socially Speaking judybennettrealtor@gmail.com
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2023 NCAA baseball super regionals are set to begin Friday, and the series odds are in a… Read more2023 NCAA baseball super regionals: See odds for LSU-Kentucky, other matchups
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Surrounded by vibrant balloons, four colorblind medical students were given the opportunity … Read moreVCOM-Louisiana helps colorblind students see color
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Herons on the Bayou, the largest public art project in northeastern Louisiana, came to an en… Read moreHerons on the Bayou: Last flock lands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.