Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for striking his ex-girlfriend with a lead pipe after authorities received a complaint of a domestic dispute at a residence on Ouachita Avenue.
The female victim told officers she and Thomas E. Hezakiah were meeting to exchange care of children.
Hezekiah, 27, of 309 Moore Ave., Monroe, started hitting the victim with a pipe when the kids went inside the house, the victim claimed. He repeatedly hit her with his fist on the right side of her face, causing a bruised eye and a cut lip, the victim claimed.
She fell to the ground and stayed there for four minutes before Hezakiah picked her up, drove her to St. Francis Medical Center’s emergency room and left her there.
The victim also said she has a protective order against Hezakiah.
Officers found Hezakiah at his house as he was pulling out of the driveway. They removed him from the vehicle and handcuffed him.
Officers said Hezakiah gave them a fake name three times before the suspect’s father said, “Stop lying. You know that ain’t your name.” At that point, the suspect relented and provided his true identity, deputies said.
Hezakiah was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer and violation of a protective order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.