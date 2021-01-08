Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man last week for assaulting an employee at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Len Williams, 52, of Monroe, was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for battery of an emergency room personnel, emergency services personnel or a healthcare professional.
According to the Jan. 1 arrest report, Williams was brought into St. Francis by Acadian Ambulance.
Williams became belligerent toward St. Francis staff, according to the arrest report.
Hospital security tried to restrain Williams. While trying to restrain Williams, Williams struck a St. Francis employee in the face, with a closed fist.
Deputies were unable to secure testimony from Williams because of his apparently intoxicated condition, they said.
