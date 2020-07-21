West Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple criminal damage to property last week after authorities learned of a disturbance on North 8th Street.
The caller claimed that Tremaine Donte Gordon, 37, of 2504 Coolidge St., Monroe, caused a disturbance and broke a window at a church.
During questioning about the broken window, Gordon said, “If it's not on camera, it did not happen.”
Police observed glass on Gordon's stomach.
According to the caller, Gordon arrived at her house and began cussing at her husband.
Video surveillance footage showed Gordon approach the church's front door with a cinder block. The video does not show the cinder block being used against the glass, though later it shows pieces of the cinder block on the ground and Gordon walking away from the church without the cinder block in his hand.
Gordon was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
