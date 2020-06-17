Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of burglary from a vehicle and animal cruelty (abandoning an animal) last week after authorities learned of a suspicious man in the parking lot at Wal-Mart on Louisville Avenue.
Police made contact with Justin Emmett Sant, 37, of 1709 Forsythe Ave., Monroe, who reportedly had walked around the parking lot while pulling on car door handles. Police also observed Sant pulling on a car door handle and trying to get inside.
Sant told police he was shopping but could not find what he was looking for. He explained his activities in the parking lot by claiming he was searching for his vehicle but could not find it.
During questioning, Sant told police he had used drugs prior to visiting the store. Officers found Sant's vehicle in which there was a dog. Sant claimed he did not know who the dog belonged to but had simply seen the dog walking around and picked him up and kept him.
Sant was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of criminal trespass.
