Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things last week after authorities learned of a burglary at a Monroe business.
The complainant claimed the roll-up door at the business was kicked in and he saw the suspect, Demetrus Vashone Burton, 44, of 1913 Cagle Drive, Monroe, carrying a black bag containing power tools.
Burton showed the bag of tools to deputies and explained he had kicked in the roll-up door at the business to get the tools. Burton claimed the tools belonged to him, that he bought the tools from Harbor Freight, and was simply retrieving them.
The complainant also claimed ownership of the tools in the bag. The tools were returned to the complainant, who said he believed Burton was under the influence of PCP.
Another witness also saw Burton kick in the door and enter the building.
Burton was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
