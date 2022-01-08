Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on charges including disturbing the peace last week after authorities received complaints from several shoppers at Pecanland Mall that the suspect smelled strongly of marijuana.
Shoppers identified Quonterrius Parnell Hill, 21, of 110 Garret Ave., Monroe.
Police also detected the smell of marijuana on Hill's person.
During questioning, Hill admitted to possessing a bag of marijuana as well as a loaded handgun inside a bag hanging around his neck.
A search of the bag yielded some 18.2 grams of marijuana as well as a .45 Glock.
“At the time of the incident, Hill did not possess a concealed carry permit for his firearm,” stated the Dec. 31 arrest report. “Hill also entered Pecanland Mall with his weapon concealed despite there being several signs at each entrance of the mall advising against. One of the shoppers who approached me was visiting from out of state and expressed that (redacted) Hill's behavior disrupted their holiday shopping inside the mall at the time of this incident.”
Hill was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charge as well as on suspicion of possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a gun in the presence of drugs, and illegal carrying of weapons (first offense).
