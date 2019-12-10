Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of criminal mischief on Monday after authorities received a false report from the suspect that he had shot a woman and buried her body across the street.
Police were flagged down in a parking lot on Louisville Avenue by Winfred D. Berry, 54, of 1684 Winnsboro Road, Monroe, who was carrying a handgun and three knives.
Berry claimed he would lead police to the place where he buried the body. He led them to a field near a cemetery, but police could locate neither the body or a crime scene.
“Berry stated that someone had been working in the field and that they must have buried her body,” stated the Dec. 9 arrest report.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
