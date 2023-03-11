Richwood Police arrested a homeless man last week on charges of criminal trespass and aggravated assault after a suspicious person was reported in the parking lot of an automotive body repair shop in Monroe.
Monroe man accused of criminal trespass, aggravated assault
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
-
-
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Neville vs. Pineville featured father-son coaching matchup
- Trey Altick Roundup: West Monroe, Neville record unblemished weekends
- Carroll not looking ahead to Wossman with state tourney berth
- Wossman's Robinson, Wilson sweep top District 1-3A honors
- Lady Rebels outlast West Ouachita in 12-inning contest
- Wossman heads back to Top 28 with quarterfinal victory
- Drug bust nets two arrests
- Lady Wildcats repeat as state champions
- Carroll advances to title game with victory over Iowa
- Ouachita Christian girls collect top District 2-1A honors
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
It's most likely Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young Read moreWho will Panthers draft at No. 1 after trade with Bears? Odds tell you which QB is favored
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Richwood Police arrested a homeless man last week on charges of criminal trespass and aggrav… Read moreMonroe man accused of criminal trespass, aggravated assault
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The Carroll Bulldogs played championship-level defense, but simply could not get enough on t… Read moreCarroll falls to Bossier in Non-Select Division II title game
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreWest Coast college basketball in the Pac-12 and Mountain West: Best Bets for Friday, March 10
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway for the final leg of the early west coas… Read moreNASCAR betting Phoenix 2023: See five picks to win, odds for all 36 drivers
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a West Monroe man last weekend after he allegedly fled from law enfor… Read moreWest Monroe man accused of fleeing from police while intoxicated
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
West Monroe won the marathon, and the Lady Rebels certainly had to sweat it out. Read moreLady Rebels outlast West Ouachita in 12-inning contest
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
The 2023 World Baseball Classic is already underway as America's Pastime returns to the big … Read more2023 World Baseball Classic odds preview: Will the United States defend its title?
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreCan LSU keep unlikely run going in SEC Tournament? Best Bets for Thursday (March 9)
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The Home Field Sports fantasy baseball rankings series continues with outfielders, a positio… Read more2023 fantasy baseball outfield rankings: Can Ronald Acuna return to No. 1 status?
Wossman's Otis Robinson and Anyra Wilson secured coach and player of the year honors in Dist… Read moreWossman's Robinson, Wilson sweep top District 1-3A honors
Ouachita Christian head coach Stan Humphries garnered coach of the year honors, while senior… Read moreOuachita Christian girls collect top District 2-1A honors
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The news of Aaron Rodgers meeting with the New York Jets caused several bettors to react, an… Read moreSuper Bowl odds update following Aaron Rodgers' meeting with the New York Jets
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Any casual fan of golf might not have watched much of what has happened since the Tour Champ… Read more2023 Players Championship Preview: Betting odds, top picks, course breakdown
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreGreat value in Players Championship if you dig: Best Bets for Wednesday (March 8)
- By Sam Hanna Jr. samhannajr@samhannajr.com
Dr. John Fleming, a former Fourth District congressman and later a special assistant to Pres… Read moreFleming announces candidacy for state Treasurer
- By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts
Writer’s Note: Occasionally a writer comes along whose words resonate with the public. Such … Read moreGeorgiann Potts: Krauthammer: ‘I lived the life that I intended’
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
Beginning Saturday, Ouachita Parish voters will consider a new property tax to pay for the c… Read moreAnimal shelter property tax on ballot
Eight highly distinguished individuals were named as 2023 inductees to the Louisiana Justice… Read moreTubbs set to be inducted to La. Justice Hall of Fame
- By Kaitlin Maness news@ouachitacitizen.com
The Ouachita Parish Police Jury zipped through an agenda of routine household matters during… Read moreOPPJ holds first meeting at new administrative building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.