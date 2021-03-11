State Probation and Parole officers last week arrested a Monroe man accused of letting his GPS electronic monitor die and fleeing from authorities.
Joshua McVay, 36, of 1403 Glenmar Ave., Monroe, was on parole in Texas for illegally carrying a weapon, but McVay’s case was transferred to Louisiana in September 2020.
During the transfer, a special condition of supervision was added: the court ordered McVay to wear a GPS electronic monitor. The battery to his monitor apparently died last November, and he has evaded being located by the authorities ever since, according to the March 4 arrest report.
After receiving a tip about McVay's whereabouts, officers made contact with him at a residence on Splane Drive in West Monroe. He was found hiding under a bed, officers said.
During questioning, McVay admitted to cutting the GPS monitor from his leg and leaving it at his father’s home.
After another warrant check, officers learned McVay was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and illegally using a social networking site in Ouachita Parish. He was also considered a fugitive from justice in Texas.
