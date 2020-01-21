Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace last week after authorities received a complaint from a local church about a suspect disrupting the service.
A member of the church's security team informed deputies that the suspect, Eric Dewayne Bass, 39, of 18 Burton Place, Monroe, was in the sanctuary and appeared to be under the influence of a drug.
The complainant said he told Bass to leave, but Bass began swearing while a church service was ongoing.
Once escorted outside by deputies, Bass became irate, began to swear, and show his middle finger to other church members walking into the building.
Bass fled the scene. Other deputies blocked his path and apprehended him.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for criminal trespass, resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
