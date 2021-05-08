Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder last week after authorities received a complaint of a disturbance on Thomas Avenue at Polk Street.
When police arrived, they observed marks indicating a vehicle had left the roadway.
Geremy Wilson, 25, of 3014 Dick Taylor St., Monroe told an officer the unidentified victim wrecked his vehicle.
Wilson told the officer the victim was at the hospital.
At the hospital, the female victim indicated she was riding with Wilson and that Wilson said he would kill her.
Wilson intentionally drove the vehicle off the roadway to try to kill her, according to the May 2 arrest report.
During further questioning, Wilson claimed he was asleep in the passenger seat when the victim wrecked the vehicle.
Wilson was arrested and taken to Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.
