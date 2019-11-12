Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of drug dealing charges last week after authorities stopped the suspect for a traffic violation.
The driver was identified as Lionel Dewayne Ard, 34, of 3815 Gayton St., Monroe.
Ard eventually stopped near a nightclub where deputies made contact with him. Ard appeared extremely nervous to deputies. Ard claimed he had no illegal substances inside the vehicle, so deputies called a K-9 unit to assist. The K-9 unit conducted an open air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the presence of drugs.
Prior to searching the vehicle, Ard admitted there was some “X” (street term for Ecstasy) inside the vehicle. A search of the car yielded 14 rocks of crack cocaine and some 90 units of Ecstasy.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on suspicion of possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and failing to use a signal while turning.
