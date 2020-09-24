Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities learned of a shooting on Richwood Road No. 2.
The victim claimed Fredrick Jerell Davis, 34, of 40 Lock Drive, Monroe, came to her apartment and pointed a gun at her head and later shot a wall in the room.
“Victim stated that Davis was upset because she called him a 'gay a**' earlier in the evening,” stated the Sept. 16 arrest report.
During questioning, Davis denied the allegations.
A spent .22 caliber shell casing was recovered.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
