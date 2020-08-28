Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated battery and criminal trespass last week after authorities learned the suspect broke into his ex-girlfriend's home with a metal pole.
The victim claimed Datreon Tyrel Miles, 27, of 2318 Oliver Road, Monroe, kicked through a locked carport door.
“The victim advised Datreon attempted to strike her with the metal pole but she was able to block the attack with her hands/arms causing her to drop her iPhone 11 on the ground,” stated the Aug. 19 arrest report.
The victim claimed Miles took her iPhone and fled, after striking the back glass of her friend's automobile with the metal pole, causing the glass to shatter.
Two witnesses told deputies they observed Miles break into the residence while carrying a metal pole, as alleged by the victim. Each witness also said they observed Miles break the automobile glass window with the metal pole.
During questioning, Miles admitted to arming himself with the metal pole and forcing entry into the residence. He denied trying to strike the victim but admitted he took her iPhone.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of simple criminal damage to property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.