Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on two counts of domestic abuse battery and one count of cruelty to juveniles last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a home on Cleveland Drive in Monroe.
Victim No. 1 said Rodney Oneal Anderson, 27, of 111 Cleveland Drive, Monroe, was her son and had been living in her home for four months. She said Anderson got upset when he was asked to wash dishes by Victim No. 2, who was a child.
According to the suspect's mother, Anderson approached a child in the house in an aggressive manner and she blocked him from doing so. Anderson struck her with a closed fist in the mouth and turned over the kitchen table, causing a cut to the child, the mother said.
Anderson also struck the child with a closed fist to the forehead, victims said. Victim No. 3, who was nine months pregnant, tried to break up the fight but was hit in the stomach. The third victim called authorities to intervene.
During questioning, Anderson admitted to punching the pregnant victim but declined to answer any further questions.
Anderson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
